We Analyzed the Future Direction of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), Here is What We Found

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went up by 11.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.76. The company’s stock price has collected 22.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE :HLX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLX is at 2.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.51, which is $0.53 above the current price. HLX currently public float of 142.11M and currently shorts hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLX was 1.73M shares.

HLX’s Market Performance

HLX stocks went up by 22.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.91% and a quarterly performance of 59.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.18% for HLX stocks with a simple moving average of 19.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HLX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HLX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $5.60 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLX reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $5.30. The rating they have provided for HLX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 28th, 2021.

HLX Trading at 33.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +25.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX rose by +22.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. saw 58.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Sparks Scott Andrew, who sale 34,700 shares at the price of $5.98 back on Jun 02. After this action, Sparks Scott Andrew now owns 220,890 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., valued at $207,506 using the latest closing price.

LOVOI JOHN, the Director of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $6.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that LOVOI JOHN is holding 284,530 shares at $280,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.12 for the present operating margin

+2.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stands at -9.16. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.