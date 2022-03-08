We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS), Here is What We Found

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) went down by -19.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.85. The company’s stock price has collected -32.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CPS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPS is at 3.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.50, which is $17.45 above the current price. CPS currently public float of 16.65M and currently shorts hold a 4.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPS was 203.62K shares.

CPS’s Market Performance

CPS stocks went down by -32.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -55.45% and a quarterly performance of -61.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.71% for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -43.56% for CPS stocks with a simple moving average of -63.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPS

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

CPS Trading at -56.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.32%, as shares sank -55.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPS fell by -32.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.61. In addition, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. saw -61.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPS starting from VAN OSS STEPHEN A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.09 back on Mar 04. After this action, VAN OSS STEPHEN A now owns 77,846 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., valued at $110,900 using the latest closing price.

VAN OSS STEPHEN A, the Director of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $12.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that VAN OSS STEPHEN A is holding 67,846 shares at $122,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.38 for the present operating margin

+3.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stands at -13.85. Equity return is now at value -71.50, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.