We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cactus Inc. (WHD), Here is What We Found

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) went up by 10.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.87. The company’s stock price has collected 19.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cactus Inc. (NYSE :WHD) Right Now?

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WHD is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Cactus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.44, which is -$5.77 below the current price. WHD currently public float of 58.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WHD was 382.38K shares.

WHD’s Market Performance

WHD stocks went up by 19.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.14% and a quarterly performance of 70.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.17% for Cactus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.66% for WHD stocks with a simple moving average of 50.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHD

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WHD reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for WHD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to WHD, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

WHD Trading at 30.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +21.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHD rose by +19.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.13. In addition, Cactus Inc. saw 58.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHD starting from Bender Scott, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $34.35 back on May 26. After this action, Bender Scott now owns 70,464 shares of Cactus Inc., valued at $1,717,340 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Gary L, the Director of Cactus Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $35.35 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Rosenthal Gary L is holding 17,093 shares at $176,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cactus Inc. stands at +11.31. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.