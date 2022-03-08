Wall Street Pummels Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) After Recent Earnings Report

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s stock price has collected 5.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :IRT) Right Now?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 71.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRT is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Independence Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.88, which is $0.31 above the current price. IRT currently public float of 218.91M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRT was 3.28M shares.

IRT’s Market Performance

IRT stocks went up by 5.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.39% and a quarterly performance of 7.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Independence Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.90% for IRT stocks with a simple moving average of 23.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for IRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $30 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRT reach a price target of $27.75. The rating they have provided for IRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to IRT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

IRT Trading at 11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.73. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc. saw 3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.97 for the present operating margin

+29.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stands at +17.49. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.