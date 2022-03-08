Wall Street Praises Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) After Recent Earnings Report

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) went down by -13.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $371.77. The company’s stock price has collected -15.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ :FTNT) Right Now?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Fortinet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $360.23, which is $71.83 above the current price. FTNT currently public float of 131.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTNT was 1.58M shares.

FTNT’s Market Performance

FTNT stocks went down by -15.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.90% and a quarterly performance of -3.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.79% for Fortinet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.84% for FTNT stocks with a simple moving average of -2.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $360 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTNT reach a price target of $350, previously predicting the price at $400. The rating they have provided for FTNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 04th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FTNT, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

FTNT Trading at -8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares sank -7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -15.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $318.49. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw -18.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Jensen Keith, who sale 3,127 shares at the price of $316.36 back on Feb 24. After this action, Jensen Keith now owns 883 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $989,248 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Keith, the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of Fortinet Inc., sale 14,453 shares at $301.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Jensen Keith is holding 4,010 shares at $4,350,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.32 for the present operating margin

+76.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +18.16. Equity return is now at value 61.70, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.