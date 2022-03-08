Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) went down by -17.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -24.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/21 that Vacation-Rental Manager Vacasa Aims to Add Homes After Public Listing

Is It Worth Investing in Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ :VCSA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Vacasa Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $6.39 above the current price. VCSA currently public float of 420.02M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCSA was 595.17K shares.

VCSA’s Market Performance

VCSA stocks went down by -24.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.11% and a quarterly performance of -42.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.94% for Vacasa Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.11% for VCSA stocks with a simple moving average of -39.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCSA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VCSA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VCSA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VCSA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

VCSA Trading at -23.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA fell by -24.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.10. In addition, Vacasa Inc. saw -32.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.