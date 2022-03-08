SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) went down by -11.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.18. The company’s stock price has collected -16.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/22 that Roblox, Nvidia, Airbnb, ViacomCBS: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :SEAS) Right Now?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.70, which is $18.99 above the current price. SEAS currently public float of 47.42M and currently shorts hold a 9.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAS was 978.74K shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

SEAS stocks went down by -16.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.36% and a quarterly performance of -2.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.95% for SEAS stocks with a simple moving average of -0.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $70 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to SEAS, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

SEAS Trading at -10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -16.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.04. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Gulacsy Elizabeth, who sale 10,581 shares at the price of $67.32 back on Mar 03. After this action, Gulacsy Elizabeth now owns 96,196 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $712,325 using the latest closing price.

Nadeau Sharon P, the Chief Human Resources Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 1,641 shares at $68.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Nadeau Sharon P is holding 56,841 shares at $112,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.77 for the present operating margin

+41.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stands at +17.06. Equity return is now at value -541.30, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.