Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR)

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) went up by 26.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.82. The company’s stock price has collected 30.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :SYPR) Right Now?

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYPR is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sypris Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.25. SYPR currently public float of 11.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYPR was 100.85K shares.

SYPR’s Market Performance

SYPR stocks went up by 30.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.85% and a quarterly performance of 32.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.10% for Sypris Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 48.74% for SYPR stocks with a simple moving average of 6.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYPR

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SYPR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

SYPR Trading at 46.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.08%, as shares surge +56.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYPR rose by +30.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, Sypris Solutions Inc. saw 33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYPR starting from DAVIS RICHARD L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.52 back on Jan 03. After this action, DAVIS RICHARD L now owns 191,496 shares of Sypris Solutions Inc., valued at $25,200 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS RICHARD L, the Vice President of Sypris Solutions Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $2.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that DAVIS RICHARD L is holding 201,496 shares at $25,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.26 for the present operating margin

+14.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sypris Solutions Inc. stands at +2.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.50. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR), the company’s capital structure generated 130.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.59. Total debt to assets is 31.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.