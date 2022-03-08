Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) went up by 10.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s stock price has collected 14.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE :OII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OII is at 3.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Oceaneering International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.67, which is $1.36 above the current price. OII currently public float of 97.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OII was 789.67K shares.

OII’s Market Performance

OII stocks went up by 14.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.84% and a quarterly performance of 49.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for Oceaneering International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.50% for OII stocks with a simple moving average of 22.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $21 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OII reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for OII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to OII, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

OII Trading at 24.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares surge +18.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII rose by +14.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.59. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw 47.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from MCEVOY M KEVIN, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $11.22 back on Dec 14. After this action, MCEVOY M KEVIN now owns 113,980 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $39,286 using the latest closing price.

MCEVOY M KEVIN, the Director of Oceaneering International Inc., sale 12,429 shares at $12.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that MCEVOY M KEVIN is holding 117,480 shares at $155,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.13 for the present operating margin

+14.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at -2.64. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.