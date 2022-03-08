Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (HERA)

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.02. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :HERA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a "buy," while 0 rated the stock as "overweight," 0 rated it as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

Today, the average trading volume of HERA was 237.20K shares.

HERA’s Market Performance

HERA stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.10% and a quarterly performance of -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.20% for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.02% for HERA stocks with a simple moving average of -0.18% for the last 200 days.

HERA Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HERA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.14%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HERA rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.74. In addition, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. saw -0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.