Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) went up by 6.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.15. The company’s stock price has collected 11.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PTEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTEN is at 2.63.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.57, which is -$2.19 below the current price. PTEN currently public float of 207.48M and currently shorts hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTEN was 3.29M shares.

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN stocks went up by 11.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.64% and a quarterly performance of 114.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.10% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.93% for PTEN stocks with a simple moving average of 74.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTEN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PTEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PTEN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10.25 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTEN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PTEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PTEN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

PTEN Trading at 45.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +47.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN rose by +11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.31. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw 89.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Holcomb James Michael, who sale 66,730 shares at the price of $14.09 back on Mar 01. After this action, Holcomb James Michael now owns 469,626 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., valued at $940,226 using the latest closing price.

Wexler Seth David, the SVP/General Counsel/Secretary of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., sale 69,769 shares at $13.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Wexler Seth David is holding 376,417 shares at $957,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -21.40 for asset returns.