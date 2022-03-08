Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF)

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) went up by 12.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ :TKLF) Right Now?

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.39 x from its present earnings ratio.

TKLF currently public float of 5.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TKLF was 4.62M shares.

TKLF’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.71% for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.95% for TKLF stocks with a simple moving average of -66.46% for the last 200 days.

TKLF Trading at -66.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares sank -34.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKLF fell by -6.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.6000. In addition, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd saw -93.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.