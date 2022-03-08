Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Fortive Corporation (FTV)?

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) went down by -4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.87. The company’s stock price has collected -10.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortive Corporation (NYSE :FTV) Right Now?

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTV is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Fortive Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.56, which is $26.0 above the current price. FTV currently public float of 349.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTV was 2.69M shares.

FTV’s Market Performance

FTV stocks went down by -10.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.52% and a quarterly performance of -22.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Fortive Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.17% for FTV stocks with a simple moving average of -19.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $82 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTV reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for FTV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FTV, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

FTV Trading at -16.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV fell by -10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.99. In addition, Fortive Corporation saw -24.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Walker Stacey A., who sale 1,080 shares at the price of $64.43 back on Feb 28. After this action, Walker Stacey A. now owns 41,170 shares of Fortive Corporation, valued at $69,584 using the latest closing price.

Mulhall Christopher M., the VP – Chief Accounting Officer of Fortive Corporation, sale 118 shares at $64.43 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Mulhall Christopher M. is holding 2,601 shares at $7,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.82 for the present operating margin

+57.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corporation stands at +11.69. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.