Is Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) a Keeper?

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) went up by 7.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.61. The company’s stock price has collected -19.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE :RMO) Right Now?

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.81 x from its present earnings ratio.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

RMO currently public float of 109.58M and currently shorts hold a 30.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMO was 4.58M shares.

RMO’s Market Performance

RMO stocks went down by -19.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.64% and a quarterly performance of -58.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.81% for Romeo Power Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.94% for RMO stocks with a simple moving average of -70.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMO

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMO reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RMO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 27th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to RMO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

RMO Trading at -42.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares sank -32.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMO fell by -19.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9230. In addition, Romeo Power Inc. saw -59.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMO starting from BORGWARNER INC, who sale 1,654,954 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Mar 01. After this action, BORGWARNER INC now owns 11,905,000 shares of Romeo Power Inc., valued at $2,834,274 using the latest closing price.

BORGWARNER INC, the 10% Owner of Romeo Power Inc., sale 1,420,046 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that BORGWARNER INC is holding 13,559,954 shares at $2,561,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMO

Equity return is now at value 47.80, with 38.60 for asset returns.