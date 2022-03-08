Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went down by -6.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s stock price has collected -7.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Starbucks Workers Vote to Form Union at Arizona Cafe

Is It Worth Investing in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ :SBUX) Right Now?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBUX is at 0.90.

SBUX currently public float of 1.15B and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBUX was 8.49M shares.

SBUX’s Market Performance

SBUX stocks went down by -7.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.97% and a quarterly performance of -24.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Starbucks Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.36% for SBUX stocks with a simple moving average of -23.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $106 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBUX reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for SBUX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to SBUX, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

SBUX Trading at -15.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.65. In addition, Starbucks Corporation saw -27.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Lis Angela, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $116.88 back on Dec 10. After this action, Lis Angela now owns 37,422 shares of Starbucks Corporation, valued at $701,280 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON KEVIN R, the president and ceo of Starbucks Corporation, sale 250,000 shares at $116.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that JOHNSON KEVIN R is holding 469,145 shares at $29,021,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.05 for the present operating margin

+22.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corporation stands at +14.45. The total capital return value is set at 26.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.44. Equity return is now at value -62.20, with 14.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.