Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH)

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/20/21 that Ackman Plans to Return Proceeds From $4 Billion SPAC

Is It Worth Investing in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :PSTH) Right Now?

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PSTH currently public float of 200.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSTH was 1.01M shares.

PSTH’s Market Performance

PSTH stocks went down by -0.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.25% and a quarterly performance of -1.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.29% for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.34% for PSTH stocks with a simple moving average of -3.68% for the last 200 days.

PSTH Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.29%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTH fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.82. In addition, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. saw 0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTH

Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.67.