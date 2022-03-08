Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.05. The company’s stock price has collected -4.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE :NAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAT is at 0.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Nordic American Tankers Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.88, which is $0.7 above the current price. NAT currently public float of 167.34M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAT was 3.35M shares.

NAT’s Market Performance

NAT stocks went down by -4.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 63.83% and a quarterly performance of 28.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.09% for Nordic American Tankers Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.72% for NAT stocks with a simple moving average of -2.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAT reach a price target of $3.75. The rating they have provided for NAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

NAT Trading at 36.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares surge +60.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.77. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 36.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.99 for the present operating margin

-35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at -61.01. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.