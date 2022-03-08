Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) went down by -18.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.81. The company’s stock price has collected -25.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that Bloomin’ Brands Stock Spikes as Outback Steakhouse Parent Predicts a Solid 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :BLMN) Right Now?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLMN is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.18, which is $11.81 above the current price. BLMN currently public float of 85.71M and currently shorts hold a 17.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLMN was 1.99M shares.

BLMN’s Market Performance

BLMN stocks went down by -25.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.17% and a quarterly performance of -0.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.53% for Bloomin’ Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.48% for BLMN stocks with a simple moving average of -22.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BLMN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

BLMN Trading at -15.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN fell by -25.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.98. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw -12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from SMITH ELIZABETH A, who sale 8,869 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Feb 24. After this action, SMITH ELIZABETH A now owns 438,326 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $212,856 using the latest closing price.

SMITH ELIZABETH A, the Director of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., sale 191,131 shares at $24.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that SMITH ELIZABETH A is holding 447,195 shares at $4,613,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.96 for the present operating margin

+13.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stands at +5.23. Equity return is now at value 153.60, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.