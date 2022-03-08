Here’s Our Rant About BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) went up by 24.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.21. The company’s stock price has collected 66.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BBAI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $3.39 above the current price. BBAI currently public float of 12.73M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBAI was 204.59K shares.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BBAI stocks went up by 66.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 85.88% and a quarterly performance of -1.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.17% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 73.61% for BBAI stocks with a simple moving average of 10.87% for the last 200 days.

BBAI Trading at 75.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.76%, as shares surge +81.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI rose by +66.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.75. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 69.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.