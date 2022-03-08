Here’s How Your Trade Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) Aggressively Right Now

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) went up by 2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.38. The company’s stock price has collected 6.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE :CEF) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of CEF was 664.38K shares.

CEF’s Market Performance

CEF stocks went up by 6.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.25% and a quarterly performance of 14.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.44% for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.14% for CEF stocks with a simple moving average of 11.96% for the last 200 days.

CEF Trading at 13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEF rose by +5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.57. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust saw 11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.