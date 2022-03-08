Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) went up by 62.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.91. The company’s stock price has collected 78.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ :PXS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PXS is at -0.55.

The average price from analysts is $1.27, which is $0.27 above the current price. PXS currently public float of 14.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXS was 327.83K shares.

PXS’s Market Performance

PXS stocks went up by 78.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 117.39% and a quarterly performance of 76.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.31% for Pyxis Tankers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 79.85% for PXS stocks with a simple moving average of 42.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXS stocks, with Noble Financial repeating the rating for PXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXS in the upcoming period, according to Noble Financial is $2 based on the research report published on April 24th of the previous year 2018.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXS reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for PXS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Hold” to PXS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

PXS Trading at 96.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.61%, as shares surge +113.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXS rose by +78.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5826. In addition, Pyxis Tankers Inc. saw 108.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PXS

Equity return is now at value -20.80, with -9.20 for asset returns.