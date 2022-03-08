Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) went down by -14.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.58. The company’s stock price has collected -28.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :VLRS) Right Now?

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLRS is at 2.64.

VLRS currently public float of 94.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLRS was 591.68K shares.

VLRS’s Market Performance

VLRS stocks went down by -28.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.17% and a quarterly performance of -11.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.99% for VLRS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLRS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VLRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VLRS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $26 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLRS reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for VLRS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to VLRS, setting the target price at $27.70 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

VLRS Trading at -25.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -21.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLRS fell by -28.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.82. In addition, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. saw -23.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLRS

Equity return is now at value 42.90, with 18.90 for asset returns.