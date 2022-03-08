Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE :CRHC) Right Now?

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.50 x from its present earnings ratio.

CRHC currently public float of 82.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRHC was 785.66K shares.

CRHC’s Market Performance

CRHC stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of 0.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.41% for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.21% for CRHC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.42% for the last 200 days.

CRHC Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.44%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRHC fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.91. In addition, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. saw 0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRHC

Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 4.30 for asset returns.