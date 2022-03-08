Can GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Remain Competitive?

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) went down by -13.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.92. The company’s stock price has collected -23.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE :GXO) Right Now?

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for GXO Logistics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.86, which is $39.87 above the current price. GXO currently public float of 114.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GXO was 825.08K shares.

GXO’s Market Performance

GXO stocks went down by -23.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.00% and a quarterly performance of -26.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for GXO Logistics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.85% for GXO stocks with a simple moving average of -23.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GXO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GXO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GXO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $94 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to GXO, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

GXO Trading at -23.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -20.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GXO fell by -23.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.44. In addition, GXO Logistics Inc. saw -29.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GXO starting from Ashe Gena L, who sale 3,527 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, Ashe Gena L now owns 0 shares of GXO Logistics Inc., valued at $282,160 using the latest closing price.

BRADLEY S JACOBS, the Director of GXO Logistics Inc., sale 3,217,500 shares at $86.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that BRADLEY S JACOBS is holding 11,915,701 shares at $277,992,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.20 for the present operating margin

+12.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for GXO Logistics Inc. stands at +1.93. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.