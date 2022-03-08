Buy or Sell Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) went up by 8.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.16. The company’s stock price has collected 24.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ :SND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SND is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Smart Sand Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is -$1.18 below the current price. SND currently public float of 23.14M and currently shorts hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SND was 157.11K shares.

SND’s Market Performance

SND stocks went up by 24.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 120.16% and a quarterly performance of 134.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.97% for Smart Sand Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 63.67% for SND stocks with a simple moving average of 76.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SND stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SND by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SND in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $4 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to SND, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

SND Trading at 92.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.06%, as shares surge +116.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SND rose by +24.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Smart Sand Inc. saw 139.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SND starting from CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., who sale 167,779 shares at the price of $1.88 back on Dec 20. After this action, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. now owns 10,752,666 shares of Smart Sand Inc., valued at $316,196 using the latest closing price.

YOUNG WILLIAM JOHN, the Chief Operating Officer of Smart Sand Inc., sale 47,558 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that YOUNG WILLIAM JOHN is holding 188,257 shares at $136,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.88 for the present operating margin

+5.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart Sand Inc. stands at +31.02. The total capital return value is set at -2.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.12. Equity return is now at value -15.20, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Smart Sand Inc. (SND), the company’s capital structure generated 21.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.01. Total debt to assets is 14.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.