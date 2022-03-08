Buy or Sell QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.42. The company’s stock price has collected -11.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/22 that QuantumScape Stock Is Rising After Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE :QS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for QuantumScape Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.83, which is $9.22 above the current price. QS currently public float of 253.44M and currently shorts hold a 16.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QS was 8.50M shares.

QS’s Market Performance

QS stocks went down by -11.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.69% and a quarterly performance of -41.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.47% for QuantumScape Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.45% for QS stocks with a simple moving average of -40.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to QS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

QS Trading at -21.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -13.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.84. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw -35.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Holme Timothy, who sale 288,519 shares at the price of $14.37 back on Feb 23. After this action, Holme Timothy now owns 11,481 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $4,145,758 using the latest closing price.

Singh Mohit, the Chief Development Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 5,360 shares at $15.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Singh Mohit is holding 234,599 shares at $82,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 47.81.