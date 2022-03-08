Buy or Sell Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) went up by 16.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.84. The company’s stock price has collected 19.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :POAI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for POAI is at 1.46.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

POAI currently public float of 62.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POAI was 456.83K shares.

POAI’s Market Performance

POAI stocks went up by 19.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.92% and a quarterly performance of -3.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.08% for Predictive Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.57% for POAI stocks with a simple moving average of -12.15% for the last 200 days.

POAI Trading at 9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares surge +13.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POAI rose by +19.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7789. In addition, Predictive Oncology Inc. saw -1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POAI

Equity return is now at value -67.20, with -58.10 for asset returns.