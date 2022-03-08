Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) went down by -8.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.20. The company’s stock price has collected -16.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/21 that A Pandemic Recovery Stock Play With Inflation Protection Built In

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE :AXTA) Right Now?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXTA is at 1.45.

AXTA currently public float of 223.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXTA was 2.20M shares.

AXTA’s Market Performance

AXTA stocks went down by -16.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.31% and a quarterly performance of -27.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.89% for AXTA stocks with a simple moving average of -26.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $34 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTA reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for AXTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to AXTA, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

AXTA Trading at -24.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -20.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA fell by -16.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.53. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw -31.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from COOK WILLIAM M, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $24.64 back on Mar 04. After this action, COOK WILLIAM M now owns 20,320 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., valued at $49,280 using the latest closing price.

Weaver Troy D., the SVP, Global Refinish of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., sale 24,000 shares at $31.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Weaver Troy D. is holding 27,337 shares at $755,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.