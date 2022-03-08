AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) went up by 11.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s stock price has collected -5.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX :UAVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAVS is at 4.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $453.75. UAVS currently public float of 70.88M and currently shorts hold a 11.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAVS was 1.90M shares.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS stocks went down by -5.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.92% and a quarterly performance of -42.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.63% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.42% for UAVS stocks with a simple moving average of -63.19% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Trading at -13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0524. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw -29.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., who sale 26,533 shares at the price of $5.35 back on Jun 30. After this action, Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. now owns 246,250 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., valued at $142,058 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., the Chief Financial Officer of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., sale 26,500 shares at $5.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. is holding 272,783 shares at $141,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-383.64 for the present operating margin

+31.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at -383.73. The total capital return value is set at -31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.01. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.36.