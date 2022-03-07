Why Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) went up by 23.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s stock price has collected 22.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ :TOPS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOPS is at -0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Top Ships Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. TOPS currently public float of 39.73M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOPS was 579.82K shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS stocks went up by 22.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.16% and a quarterly performance of 10.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.39% for Top Ships Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.65% for TOPS stocks with a simple moving average of 10.35% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at 52.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.07%, as shares surge +79.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS rose by +46.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0198. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw 35.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.51 for the present operating margin

+39.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at -37.89. The total capital return value is set at 4.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.18. Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), the company’s capital structure generated 110.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.39. Total debt to assets is 50.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 187.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.