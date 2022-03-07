Wall Street Pummels Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) After Recent Earnings Report

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) went up by 4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.17. The company’s stock price has collected 5.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/20 that Cenovus and Husky to Merge in $2.89 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE :CVE) Right Now?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVE is at 2.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.08, which is $0.08 above the current price. CVE currently public float of 1.39B and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVE was 11.43M shares.

CVE’s Market Performance

CVE stocks went up by 5.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.31% and a quarterly performance of 32.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.02% for Cenovus Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.26% for CVE stocks with a simple moving average of 45.32% for the last 200 days.

CVE Trading at 11.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.44. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw 30.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.55 for the present operating margin

+12.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at +1.27. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.