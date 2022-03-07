Wall Street Praises Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) After Recent Earnings Report

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) went down by -5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.93. The company’s stock price has collected -38.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/13/21 that Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt Bought Up Shares of This Healthcare Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE :BHG) Right Now?

BHG currently public float of 600.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHG was 4.82M shares.

BHG’s Market Performance

BHG stocks went down by -38.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.18% and a quarterly performance of -36.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.07% for Bright Health Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.40% for BHG stocks with a simple moving average of -71.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BHG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BHG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $3 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to BHG, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

BHG Trading at -34.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.79%, as shares sank -22.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHG fell by -38.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Bright Health Group Inc. saw -39.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHG starting from Kadre Manuel, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Dec 10. After this action, Kadre Manuel now owns 130,000 shares of Bright Health Group Inc., valued at $356,000 using the latest closing price.

Kadre Manuel, the Director of Bright Health Group Inc., purchase 120,000 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Kadre Manuel is holding 250,000 shares at $531,600 based on the most recent closing price.