Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ)

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) went down by -11.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.94. The company’s stock price has collected -7.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ :LZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for LegalZoom.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.50, which is $14.5 above the current price. LZ currently public float of 147.00M and currently shorts hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LZ was 982.80K shares.

LZ’s Market Performance

LZ stocks went down by -7.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.67% and a quarterly performance of -24.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for LegalZoom.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.85% for LZ stocks with a simple moving average of -44.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LZ, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

LZ Trading at -10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ fell by -7.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.81. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw -12.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Miller Nicole, who sale 5,712 shares at the price of $14.84 back on Feb 22. After this action, Miller Nicole now owns 139,493 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $84,766 using the latest closing price.

Watson Noel Bertram, the Chief Financial Officer of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 19,800 shares at $14.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Watson Noel Bertram is holding 395,182 shares at $296,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.54 for the present operating margin

+64.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 159.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 50.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.