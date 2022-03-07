PubMatic Inc. (PUBM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) went down by -9.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.25. The company’s stock price has collected -25.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ :PUBM) Right Now?

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for PubMatic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.40, which is $21.69 above the current price. PUBM currently public float of 21.23M and currently shorts hold a 9.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PUBM was 1.12M shares.

PUBM’s Market Performance

PUBM stocks went down by -25.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.42% and a quarterly performance of -42.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.83% for PubMatic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.33% for PUBM stocks with a simple moving average of -29.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PUBM stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PUBM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PUBM in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $37 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUBM reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for PUBM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PUBM, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

PUBM Trading at -22.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares sank -11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUBM fell by -25.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.45. In addition, PubMatic Inc. saw -36.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUBM starting from Goel Rajeev K., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $24.05 back on Mar 02. After this action, Goel Rajeev K. now owns 0 shares of PubMatic Inc., valued at $360,718 using the latest closing price.

van der Zweep Michael, the Controller of PubMatic Inc., sale 30 shares at $30.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that van der Zweep Michael is holding 124 shares at $901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.91 for the present operating margin

+74.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for PubMatic Inc. stands at +24.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.