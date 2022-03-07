Oil States International Inc. (OIS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) went up by 7.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.49. The company’s stock price has collected 14.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oil States International Inc. (NYSE :OIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OIS is at 3.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Oil States International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.92, which is $1.0 above the current price. OIS currently public float of 59.40M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OIS was 985.07K shares.

OIS’s Market Performance

OIS stocks went up by 14.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.18% and a quarterly performance of 17.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for Oil States International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.78% for OIS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIS

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to OIS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 21st of the previous year.

OIS Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIS rose by +14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, Oil States International Inc. saw 18.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+4.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oil States International Inc. stands at -11.16. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.