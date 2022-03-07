Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) went up by 84.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected 97.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX :MXC) Right Now?

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MXC is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mexco Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MXC currently public float of 0.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXC was 37.54K shares.

MXC’s Market Performance

MXC stocks went up by 97.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 137.07% and a quarterly performance of 181.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 254.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.42% for Mexco Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 112.33% for MXC stocks with a simple moving average of 151.18% for the last 200 days.

MXC Trading at 137.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 38.56% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.60%, as shares surge +137.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +176.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXC rose by +97.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +223.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.47. In addition, Mexco Energy Corporation saw 165.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXC starting from Hardin Stacy D., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, Hardin Stacy D. now owns 2,849 shares of Mexco Energy Corporation, valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

MCCOMIC TAMMY, the PRESIDENT of Mexco Energy Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MCCOMIC TAMMY is holding 47,215 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mexco Energy Corporation stands at +5.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 20.10 for asset returns.

Based on Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC), the company’s capital structure generated 13.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.77. Total debt to assets is 10.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.47.