Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) went up by 14.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.12. The company’s stock price has collected 14.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ :TUSK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TUSK is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $2.23 above the current price. TUSK currently public float of 35.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUSK was 115.28K shares.

TUSK’s Market Performance

TUSK stocks went up by 14.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly performance of -13.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.07% for Mammoth Energy Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.87% for TUSK stocks with a simple moving average of -39.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUSK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TUSK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TUSK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $3.50 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2019.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to TUSK, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

TUSK Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.70%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUSK rose by +14.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5822. In addition, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. saw -2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUSK starting from SMITH ARTHUR L, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, SMITH ARTHUR L now owns 180,326 shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Layton Mark E., the CFO and Secretary of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., sale 55,789 shares at $5.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Layton Mark E. is holding 495,777 shares at $290,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.02 for the present operating margin

-4.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stands at -34.37. The total capital return value is set at -11.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.91. Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK), the company’s capital structure generated 20.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.74. Total debt to assets is 13.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.