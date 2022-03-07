Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) went down by -9.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s stock price has collected -21.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/16/21 that IronNet Stock Is ‘in the Penalty Box’ as Revenue Falls Short

Is It Worth Investing in IronNet Inc. (NYSE :IRNT) Right Now?

IRNT currently public float of 57.61M and currently shorts hold a 5.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRNT was 4.70M shares.

IRNT’s Market Performance

IRNT stocks went down by -21.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.70% and a quarterly performance of -36.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.31% for IronNet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.41% for IRNT stocks with a simple moving average of -51.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRNT

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IRNT, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

IRNT Trading at 23.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.66%, as shares surge +61.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRNT fell by -21.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, IronNet Inc. saw 14.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRNT starting from Rogers Michael J, who purchase 13,297 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Jan 14. After this action, Rogers Michael J now owns 400,548 shares of IronNet Inc., valued at $46,540 using the latest closing price.

KEANE JOHN M, the Director of IronNet Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that KEANE JOHN M is holding 412,251 shares at $106,000 based on the most recent closing price.