Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) went up by 7.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.40. The company’s stock price has collected 4.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that Dutch Bros Stock Is Hot. Analysts Like the Coffee Chain’s Growth Prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE :BROS) Right Now?

BROS currently public float of 27.68M and currently shorts hold a 32.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BROS was 1.86M shares.

BROS’s Market Performance

BROS stocks went up by 4.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.29% and a quarterly performance of 2.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.75% for Dutch Bros Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.94% for BROS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $65 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BROS, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

BROS Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares sank -9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS rose by +4.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.13. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw -3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.75 for the present operating margin

+30.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc. stands at -2.82.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.