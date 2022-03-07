Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY)

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) went up by 18.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.55. The company’s stock price has collected 35.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ :CRESY) Right Now?

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRESY is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cresud SACIF y A ADR declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.54. CRESY currently public float of 40.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRESY was 115.63K shares.

CRESY’s Market Performance

CRESY stocks went up by 35.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 70.47% and a quarterly performance of 83.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.92% for Cresud SACIF y A ADR. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.34% for CRESY stocks with a simple moving average of 55.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRESY

UBS gave a rating of “Reduce” to CRESY, setting the target price at $22.30 in the report published on February 27th of the previous year.

CRESY Trading at 65.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRESY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares surge +70.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRESY rose by +35.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, Cresud SACIF y A ADR saw 83.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRESY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.79 for the present operating margin

+19.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cresud SACIF y A ADR stands at -10.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.83. Equity return is now at value 29.00, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY), the company’s capital structure generated 384.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.37. Total debt to assets is 36.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.