Is Under Armour Inc. (UAA) a Keeper?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went down by -7.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.28. The company’s stock price has collected -14.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UAA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAA is at 1.29.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

UAA currently public float of 402.60M and currently shorts hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAA was 6.57M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

UAA stocks went down by -14.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.10% and a quarterly performance of -35.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for Under Armour Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.52% for UAA stocks with a simple moving average of -28.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UAA, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

UAA Trading at -19.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -20.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA fell by -14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.66. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -27.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 7.30 for asset returns.