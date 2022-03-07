Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) went down by -4.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.27. The company’s stock price has collected -1.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ :FAMI) Right Now?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FAMI is at -0.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Farmmi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of FAMI was 30.28M shares.

FAMI’s Market Performance

FAMI stocks went down by -1.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.30% and a quarterly performance of -31.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.02% for Farmmi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.04% for FAMI stocks with a simple moving average of -49.85% for the last 200 days.

FAMI Trading at -21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares sank -15.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAMI fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1863. In addition, Farmmi Inc. saw -25.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FAMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.26 for the present operating margin

+13.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmmi Inc. stands at +6.13. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 37.46.