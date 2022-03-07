Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went up by 7.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s stock price has collected 17.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE :GFI) Right Now?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GFI is at 0.66.

GFI currently public float of 886.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFI was 8.39M shares.

GFI’s Market Performance

GFI stocks went up by 17.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.11% and a quarterly performance of 41.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Gold Fields Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.32% for GFI stocks with a simple moving average of 54.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GFI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GFI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $11 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to GFI, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

GFI Trading at 37.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +50.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +17.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.64. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw 41.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 10.20 for asset returns.