Here’s Our Rant About Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) went up by 22.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.70. The company’s stock price has collected -4.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ :SIDU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Sidus Space Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of SIDU was 460.74K shares.

SIDU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.09% for Sidus Space Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.97% for SIDU stocks with a simple moving average of -40.36% for the last 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -38.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.28%, as shares sank -47.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU fell by -4.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -47.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.84 for the present operating margin

+1.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc. stands at -85.38.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.