Here’s How Your Trade Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Aggressively Right Now

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) went up by 10.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.08. The company’s stock price has collected 4.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE :NR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NR is at 3.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Newpark Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is -$0.18 below the current price. NR currently public float of 84.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NR was 520.62K shares.

NR’s Market Performance

NR stocks went up by 4.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.52% and a quarterly performance of 32.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Newpark Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.08% for NR stocks with a simple moving average of 29.83% for the last 200 days.

NR Trading at 20.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +14.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR rose by +10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, Newpark Resources Inc. saw 29.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from Howes Paul L, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $2.29 back on Aug 26. After this action, Howes Paul L now owns 1,236,325 shares of Newpark Resources Inc., valued at $68,715 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.01 for the present operating margin

+14.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources Inc. stands at -4.15. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.