Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) went up by 7.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s stock price has collected 5.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE :FPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FPI is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Farmland Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.40, which is -$0.03 below the current price. FPI currently public float of 39.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FPI was 358.30K shares.

FPI’s Market Performance

FPI stocks went up by 5.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.91% and a quarterly performance of 7.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Farmland Partners Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.69% for FPI stocks with a simple moving average of 11.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for FPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FPI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $14 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FPI reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for FPI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 13th, 2018.

FPI Trading at 15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPI rose by +14.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.62. In addition, Farmland Partners Inc. saw 4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPI starting from Pittman Paul A, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $11.99 back on Dec 16. After this action, Pittman Paul A now owns 1,264,931 shares of Farmland Partners Inc., valued at $5,995 using the latest closing price.

Pittman Paul A, the Chief Executive Officer of Farmland Partners Inc., purchase 500 shares at $11.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Pittman Paul A is holding 1,264,431 shares at $5,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.50 for the present operating margin

+68.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmland Partners Inc. stands at +19.31. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.50 for asset returns.