Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)?

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.37. The company’s stock price has collected -0.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ :ZNGA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZNGA is at -0.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Zynga Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.47, which is $1.17 above the current price. ZNGA currently public float of 1.07B and currently shorts hold a 12.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZNGA was 36.21M shares.

ZNGA’s Market Performance

ZNGA stocks went down by -0.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.55% and a quarterly performance of 58.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for Zynga Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.36% for ZNGA stocks with a simple moving average of 7.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZNGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZNGA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ZNGA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZNGA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZNGA reach a price target of $13.50, previously predicting the price at $14.50. The rating they have provided for ZNGA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ZNGA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

ZNGA Trading at 10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNGA fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.02. In addition, Zynga Inc. saw 42.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNGA starting from Siminoff Ellen F, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $6.18 back on Dec 15. After this action, Siminoff Ellen F now owns 88,087 shares of Zynga Inc., valued at $30,900 using the latest closing price.

Siminoff Ellen F, the Director of Zynga Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $7.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Siminoff Ellen F is holding 93,087 shares at $37,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.65 for the present operating margin

+63.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zynga Inc. stands at -3.72. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.