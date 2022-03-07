Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) went down by -3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that Exposure to Russia Not Seen as a Material Headwind for Chip Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE :TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSM is at 0.92.

TSM currently public float of 4.86B and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSM was 11.98M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM stocks went down by -5.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.38% and a quarterly performance of -13.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.76% for TSM stocks with a simple moving average of -11.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSM reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for TSM stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to TSM, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

TSM Trading at -14.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.98. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw -12.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 18.30 for asset returns.