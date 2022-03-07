Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) went down by -5.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.52. The company’s stock price has collected -18.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/04/22 that Costco, Smith & Wesson, Splunk, Gap, Broadcom: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE :CCL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCL is at 2.09.

The average price from analysts is $26.55, which is $11.5 above the current price. CCL currently public float of 892.59M and currently shorts hold a 9.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCL was 41.30M shares.

CCL’s Market Performance

CCL stocks went down by -18.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.36% and a quarterly performance of -3.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.67% for Carnival Corporation & plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.86% for CCL stocks with a simple moving average of -25.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $24 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCL reach a price target of $24.50, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for CCL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to CCL, setting the target price at $22.50 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

CCL Trading at -18.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -15.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL fell by -18.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.08. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw -14.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from DONALD ARNOLD W, who sale 95,796 shares at the price of $19.08 back on Jan 28. After this action, DONALD ARNOLD W now owns 366,527 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,827,970 using the latest closing price.

Bernstein David, the CFO & CAO of Carnival Corporation & plc, sale 7,670 shares at $21.38 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Bernstein David is holding 109,332 shares at $164,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Equity return is now at value -58.70, with -17.30 for asset returns.