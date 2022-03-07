CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) went up by 52.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.97. The company’s stock price has collected 46.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE :CVI) Right Now?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVI is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for CVR Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.64, which is $2.18 above the current price. CVI currently public float of 29.32M and currently shorts hold a 7.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVI was 841.16K shares.

CVI’s Market Performance

CVI stocks went up by 46.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.63% and a quarterly performance of 59.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for CVR Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.14% for CVI stocks with a simple moving average of 52.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVI stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for CVI by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CVI in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $20 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CVI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to CVI, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

CVI Trading at 34.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.66. In addition, CVR Energy Inc. saw 55.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.85 for the present operating margin

+3.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc. stands at +0.35. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.